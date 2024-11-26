HG Metal Announces Rights Issue Opportunity for Shareholders

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited (SG:BTG) has released an update.

HG Metal Manufacturing Limited has announced a renounceable non-underwritten rights issue, offering up to 74,254,237 new ordinary shares at S$0.266 each. This move allows shareholders to purchase additional shares at a discounted price, potentially increasing their investment in the company. The company has dispatched the necessary documents to entitled shareholders, facilitating their participation in the rights issue.

