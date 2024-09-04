Hg Invests In Ncontracts - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Hg, the Manager of HgCapital Trust plc, announced an investment in Ncontracts, a provider of integrated compliance, risk, and vendor management solutions to the financial services industry. HgT will invest approximately 30.7 million pounds in Ncontracts, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HgT through the Hg Genesis 10 Fund.

Separately, Ncontracts announced that it has acquired Venminder, a unified platform for managing third-party risk. Hg has bought out prior Ncontracts shareholder Gryphon Investors, as well as prior Venminder shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.