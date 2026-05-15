HF Sinclair (BIT:1DINO) Price Target Increased by 16.36% to 64.60

The average one-year price target for HF Sinclair (BIT:1DINO) has been revised to €64.60 / share. This is an increase of 16.36% from the prior estimate of €55.52 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €49.46 to a high of €80.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.53% from the latest reported closing price of €48.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in HF Sinclair. This is an decrease of 312 owner(s) or 31.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DINO is 0.13%, an increase of 42.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.72% to 171,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCTC Holdings holds 12,331K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 9,097K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 7,008K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,364K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DINO by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 4,359K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,836K shares , representing an increase of 12.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DINO by 80.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.