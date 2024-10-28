News & Insights

HF Foods Group Announces Leadership Change and Strategy Focus

October 28, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

HF Foods Group ( (HFFG) ) has provided an announcement.

HF Foods Group Inc. announced a leadership change with Felix Lin stepping in as Interim CEO, succeeding Peter Zhang, who remains on the Board. Lin, who has been instrumental in shaping the company’s strategic direction, brings extensive experience from his roles as President and COO. This transition is not due to any disagreements with Zhang, and Lin aims to continue building on the company’s strong foundation to drive long-term value.

