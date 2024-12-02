News & Insights

Hexima Ltd Cancels Acquisition, Explores New Opportunities

December 02, 2024 — 08:51 pm EST

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Limited has announced that its proposed acquisition of RealThing Entertainment Pty Ltd will not proceed due to unmet conditions, including shareholder approvals and capital raising. The company, with a cash balance of just under $2 million, is now exploring other opportunities in its biotech IP portfolio. The decision means that previously planned shareholder meetings and share consolidations are no longer required.

