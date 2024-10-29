Hexima Limited Pursues Strategic Acquisition Amidst Financial Update

Hexima Ltd (AU:HXL) has released an update.

Hexima Limited has announced its quarterly activities report for the quarter ending September 2024, highlighting its ongoing efforts to acquire Real Thing Entertainment Pty Ltd. The company reported a cash balance of just under $2 million at the end of the quarter, with a net cash outflow of $227,000 primarily due to compliance costs and professional fees related to the acquisition process. This development is crucial for investors tracking Hexima’s strategic growth and financial health.

