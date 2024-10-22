Hexcel's Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Improve Y/Y

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 47 cents per share, which improved 23.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 38 cents.



The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 2.2%.



The company reported GAAP earnings of 49 cents per share, which increased 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 45 cents.



The year-over-year bottom line improvement can be attributed to higher net sales and operating income compared with the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

The company’s net sales totaled $456.5 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $456.2 million by 0.1%. The top line also witnessed an improvement of 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $419.5 million.



The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to sales growth in the Commercial Aerospace market.

Hexcel Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hexcel Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hexcel Corporation Quote

Operational Update

Hexcel's gross margin was 23.3%, which increased 150 basis points from the prior-year quarter. The improvement can be attributed to favorable cost leverage driven by higher sales.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 12.4% year over year to $39.8 million. Meanwhile, research and technology expenses rose 3% year over year to $13.8 million.



HXL’s adjusted operating income was $52.9 million compared with $42.8 million in the year-ago period.

Market Performance

Commercial Aerospace: Net sales increased 17.5% year over year to $295.9 million, driven by sales growth from A350, A320neo as well as Boeing 787 programs.



Space and Defense: Net sales dropped 0.5% year over year to $128.2 million. This decrease was due to lower Bell V-22 and space sales.



Industrial: Net sales decreased 16.5% year over year to $32.4 million due to a decline witnessed in sub-markets.

Financial Details

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Hexcel’s cash and cash equivalents were $98.2 million compared with $227 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The company’s long-term debt totaled $805.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2024, up from $699.4 million as of 2023-end.



In the first nine months of 2024, HXL’s cash flow from operating activities was $127.3 million compared with $98.1 million in the year-ago period.



Hexcel’s adjusted free cash flow as of Sept. 30, 2024, was $58.9 million compared with $3.7 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Hexcel has tweaked its guidance for 2024. The company now expects to generate sales at the lower end of its prior announced range of $1.90-$1.98 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.91 billion, which lies near the lower end of the company’s sales guidance.



HXL also expects its adjusted earnings per share to be at the lower end of its earlier announced range of $2.02-$2.18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $2.05 per share.



Hexcel still expects to generate a free cash flow of approximately $200 million in 2024. Its capital expenditure outlook also remains unchanged at less than $100 million.

Zacks Rank

Hexcel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Q3 Defense Release

Other companies from the same sector that will soon report their third-quarter results are discussed below.



CurtissWright CW is expected to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pinned at $2.70 per share, implying an improvement of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $756 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.4%.



Textron Inc. TXT will report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 24, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s earnings is pinned at $1.46 per share.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $3.51 billion, implying a 4.9% increase from the year-earlier level.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC will also report third-quarter results on Oct. 24, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s earnings is pinned at $6.06 per share.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $10.23 billion, implying a 4.6% increase from the year-earlier level.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.