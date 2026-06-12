Hexcel Gains From Strong Aerospace Demand & Defense Exposure

Hexcel Corporation HXL is a leading advanced composites manufacturer serving both commercial aerospace and defense markets. With rising global air travel, strong aircraft backlogs and increasing defense budgets worldwide, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock faces risks related to supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages that may weigh on its near-term performance.

HXL’s Tailwinds

Hexcel continues to benefit from the recovery in commercial aerospace demand. In first-quarter 2026, Commercial Aerospace sales increased 18.8% year over year to $332.7 million, driven by higher production across major aircraft programs, including the A350, A320, 787 and 737 MAX. Management expects this recovery to continue in 2026, supported by a combined Airbus and Boeing backlog of more than 15,000 aircraft, representing nearly $11 billion in future Hexcel sales.



Hexcel’s lightweight composite materials play a key role in improving aircraft fuel efficiency, positioning it to benefit from sustained aircraft production growth.



On the defense side, Hexcel supplies materials for key military platforms such as the F-35 Lightning II, CH-53K King Stallion, UH-60 Black Hawk and Airbus A400M Atlas. Demand is supported by improving military rotorcraft volumes and rising defense spending, particularly in missile systems.



Hexcel is also strengthening its long-term position through its broad portfolio of advanced composite materials and increased investment in research and development to support next-generation aerospace programs.

HXL’s Headwinds

Despite strong demand trends, persistent supply-chain challenges remain a key concern. The aerospace supply chain continues to recover slowly, leading to production delays for aircraft manufacturers. According to IATA, these disruptions are likely to persist through 2026, which may dampen near-term demand for Hexcel’s products.



Moreover, labor shortages remain a structural challenge for the aerospace-defense industry. With a significant portion of the workforce nearing retirement, companies like Hexcel may face difficulties in maintaining production efficiency and meeting delivery timelines, potentially affecting future operating results.

HXL Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of HXL have gained 77.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.2% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same industry are Heico HEI, Woodward WWD and Teledyne Technologies TDY. HEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). WWD and TDY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Heico delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.82% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for HEI’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $5.74 per share, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.1%.



Woodward delivered an average earnings surprise of 16.97% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWD’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $9.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 35.6%.



Teledyne Technologies delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.69% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TDY’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $24.01 per share, which implies year-over-year growth of 9.2%.

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Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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