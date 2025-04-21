Hexcel Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $28.9 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $36.5 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30.1 million or $0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $456.5 million from $472.3 million last year.

Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $28.9 Mln. vs. $36.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $456.5 Mln vs. $472.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $2.05 Full year revenue guidance: $1.88 - $1.95 Bln

