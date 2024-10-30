Hexaom SA Releases Semi-Annual Financial Report

Hexaom SA (FR:ALHEX) has released an update.

Hexaom SA has released its semi-annual financial report for the first half of 2024, highlighting its role as a leading player in the French construction and renovation market. With a turnover of 1,024.4 million euros in 2023 and a strong family management tradition, the company continues to demonstrate stability and growth.

