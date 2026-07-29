Hexagon Slides To Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), a technology group, on Wednesday reported net loss in the second quarter of 2026 compared with profit in the previous year.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the parent company shareholders came in at 1.26 billion euros compared with earnings of 225.2 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 9.2 euros from 6.3 euros last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were 7.8 euros versus 6.9 euros last year.

Operating earnings jumped to 251.4 million euros from 242.1 million euros in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 1.05 billion euros from 1.01 billion euros in the previous year.

On Tuesday, Hexagon closed trading 1.37% higher at SEK 85.54 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

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