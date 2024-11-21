Hexagon Energy Materials: Compliance and Project Developments

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. (AU:HXG) has released an update.

Hexagon Energy Materials Ltd. has addressed an administrative oversight related to a late filing notice for a director’s change, assuring investors of its commitment to compliance with ASX disclosure rules. The company is focused on developing sustainable energy projects, including the WAH2 Project for low-emission hydrogen, and holds significant interests in nickel, copper, and gold projects in Australia.

