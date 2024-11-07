Hexagon Composites Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Composites reported a strong third quarter with revenues reaching NOK 1,250 million and a record-high EBITDA of NOK 184 million, driven by increased heavy-duty truck activity and operational efficiency. The company anticipates continued growth fueled by global decarbonization targets and rising demand for renewable natural gas (RNG) solutions in heavy-duty transport.

For further insights into HXGCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.