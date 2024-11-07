News & Insights

Hexagon Composites Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 07, 2024 — 01:43 am EST

Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) has released an update.

Hexagon Composites reported a strong third quarter with revenues reaching NOK 1,250 million and a record-high EBITDA of NOK 184 million, driven by increased heavy-duty truck activity and operational efficiency. The company anticipates continued growth fueled by global decarbonization targets and rising demand for renewable natural gas (RNG) solutions in heavy-duty transport.

