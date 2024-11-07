Hewlett Packard Enterprise Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( (HPE) ) has shared an announcement.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Board has declared a dividend of $0.82604167 per share for its 7.625% Series C Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, set to be paid on December 1, 2024. This decision, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to shareholder returns, is contingent on board approval out of legally available funds.

