Hertz Global Expands Debt with $500M Senior Notes

December 05, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ) has shared an update.

Hertz Corporation has announced the pricing of $500 million in additional 12.625% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029, further expanding its debt issuance to $1.25 billion. The proceeds will be used to repay existing borrowings and cover related expenses. This move reflects Hertz’s strategic financial maneuvering to manage its credit facilities effectively, appealing to investors interested in high-yield opportunities in the rental car industry.

