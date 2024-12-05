Hertz Global Expands Debt with $500M Senior Notes

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ) has shared an update.
Hertz Corporation has announced the pricing of $500 million in additional 12.625% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029, further expanding its debt issuance to $1.25 billion. The proceeds will be used to repay existing borrowings and cover related expenses. This move reflects Hertz’s strategic financial maneuvering to manage its credit facilities effectively, appealing to investors interested in high-yield opportunities in the rental car industry.
For an in-depth examination of HTZ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.