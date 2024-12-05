Hertz Global Announces $500M Senior Secured Notes Offering

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest update is out from Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ).

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. announced that The Hertz Corporation plans to offer $500 million in additional 12.625% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029. This move aims to repay outstanding borrowings and cover other expenses related to consent solicitations. The notes will be issued in a private offering, exempt from registration under the Securities Act, and will be guaranteed by Hertz’s subsidiaries. Investors are advised to consider market conditions and inherent risks.

