Hertz Global Announces $500M Senior Secured Notes Offering

December 05, 2024 — 08:57 am EST

The latest update is out from Hertz Global ( (HTZ) ).

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. announced that The Hertz Corporation plans to offer $500 million in additional 12.625% First Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2029. This move aims to repay outstanding borrowings and cover other expenses related to consent solicitations. The notes will be issued in a private offering, exempt from registration under the Securities Act, and will be guaranteed by Hertz’s subsidiaries. Investors are advised to consider market conditions and inherent risks.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
