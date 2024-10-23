Hershey tells Bloomberg PFAS chemicals banned for ‘well over a decade’

In response to a short report this morning, Hershey (HSY) told Bloomberg that it banned per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance for “well over a decade.” The company added that its suppliers dod not use PFAS chemicals in their packaging.

