Hershey tells Bloomberg PFAS chemicals banned for ‘well over a decade’

In response to a short report this morning, Hershey (HSY) told Bloomberg that it banned per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance for “well over a decade.” The company added that its suppliers dod not use PFAS chemicals in their packaging.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HSY:
- Hershey price target lowered to $165 from $179 at Piper Sandler
- GE Aerospace, GM report quarterly earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- Walmart initiated, Uber upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Hershey initiated with a Sell at Redburn Atlantic
- Hershey signs five-year agreement with nine cocoa-producing cooperatives
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.