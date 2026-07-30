Hershey Co. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $457.67 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $62.72 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $385.89 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $2.787 billion from $2.615 billion last year.

Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $457.67 Mln. vs. $62.72 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $0.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.787 Bln vs. $2.615 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 8.36 To 8.52 Full year revenue guidance: 4.5 % To 5 %

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