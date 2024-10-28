News & Insights

Heritage Mining Amends Agreement with Stillwater Minerals

October 28, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Heritage Mining Ltd. (TSE:HML) has released an update.

Heritage Mining Ltd. has amended its option agreement with Stillwater Critical Minerals, extending key deadlines for financial commitments on the Drayton-Black Lake Project. The company will issue 3 million units as consideration for these deadline extensions, allowing more time for exploration and reducing financial pressure. This strategic move aims to strengthen their flagship project and operational flexibility.

