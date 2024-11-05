HERIGE SA Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

HERIGE SA (FR:ALHRG) has released an update.

HERIGE SA reported a 12.9% decline in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, totaling €306.9 million, amid a challenging construction market in France. The company faced significant headwinds in its Industrial Joinery segment, although its Concrete Industry showed some resilience. HERIGE aims to preserve its economic fundamentals despite the ongoing market challenges.

