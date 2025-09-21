Here's Your 2025 Medicare Open Enrollment Checklist

Key Points Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 annually.

It's a great opportunity to review your coverage and make changes.

Knowing how to prepare could make open enrollment go more smoothly.

Certain expenses of yours are likely to decrease in retirement. Healthcare isn't one of them.

Many people find that as they age, health issues tend to arise. And when you have a limited retirement income that consists largely of monthly Social Security benefits, it can be hard to keep up with rising medical costs.

That's why it's so important to make sure you have the best Medicare plan for you. And it's equally important to take full advantage of Medicare's fall open enrollment period.

That period is coming up very soon, though. Here's what you need to do to prepare.

1. Know when it is

Medicare's fall open enrollment period happens at the same time each year. It starts on Oct. 15 and wraps up on Dec. 7.

It's easy to hold off until open enrollment is well underway to start reviewing your Medicare plan options. But doing so could mean having to rush through the process, which isn't what you want.

A better bet? Start in mid-October. It'll give you one less thing to stress about once you decide what coverage you're putting in place for the new year.

2. Understand what you can change

During Medicare open enrollment, there are a lot of potential changes you can make. You can:

Switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan

Get a new Medicare Advantage plan

Dump Medicare Advantage in favor of original Medicare

Switch to a different Part D drug plan

Sign up for a Part D drug plan if you're moving off of Medicare Advantage

It's important to take your time with whatever move applies to you, so once again, it pays to get the ball rolling early.

3. Assess your existing coverage

Before you can decide what Medicare plan to put in place for the new year, you'll need to understand how your current plan is changing. Make sure to read your plan's notice of change carefully so you know what will be different in 2026.

Also, make sure you understand what costs you're looking at, which providers are in-network, and what rules you'll need to follow. If anything about your current plan is changing for the worse or there's an aspect you didn't love to begin with, that's reason enough to look at making a switch.

4. Review your medication needs

The medications you take are probably a big part of your healthcare routine. They could also be a large expense that eats into your retirement savings.

Before you decide what drug coverage to line up for 2026, review your medication needs. That doesn't just mean making a list of the pills you take. It also means talking to your healthcare providers to see whether they still recommend those medications and asking whether there's a generic or lower-cost version you can consider.

Medicare open enrollment will be here before you know it, so it's best to be prepared. The more organized you are going into it, the better equipped you might be to make smart healthcare decisions that could lower your costs in 2026.

