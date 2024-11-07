Here's Why You Should Retain Union Pacific Stock for Now

Union Pacific’s UNP robust cost-cutting initiatives are boosting the company’s operations, backed by improved technology and automation. The shareholder-friendly approach bodes well for the company. However, softness in demand and reduced coal volumes are adversely impacting UNP’s prospects.

Factors Favoring UNP

Core pricing gains, enhanced operational efficiency and the sale of intermodal equipment are boosting Union Pacific’s financial performance.

Union Pacific’s efforts to expand are praiseworthy. In October, the company announced a four-year partnership with US Speedskating, highlighting UNP’s support for athletic achievement and workforce development.

The company's focus on technology and automation across its transportation, mechanical and engineering teams has boosted locomotive productivity in the September-end quarter of 2024 by 5%. These innovations enhance operational efficiency and improve safety. Overall, Union Pacific excels in performance, efficiency and safety, driving sustainable growth.

Moreover, Union Pacific’s bottom line is benefiting from its robust cost-cutting initiatives, boosting the company’s operational efficiency. In the third quarter of 2024, UNP’s operating expenses fell by 2% year over year. This fall was driven by reduced fuel costs and other expenses.

UNP’s safety focus is driving year-to-date improvements in derailments and injuries, positioning the company to become the safest railroad. In the third quarter of 2024, freight car velocity rose 5% year over year to 210 miles per day, with recent performance nearing 220 miles per day. The company also improved the Intermodal and Manifest Service Performance Index by 1 and 5 points, managing a 33% surge in international shipments while minimizing disruptions. UNP is delivering strong safety and operational results.

Union Pacific’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases is commendable. The company’s shareholders have received $3.2 billion through dividends and share repurchases year to date, including third-quarter repurchases of $738 million.

Shares of Union Pacific have rallied 17.5% in the past year compared with its industry’s growth of 10.5% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNP: Key Risks to Watch

Union Pacific experienced an 18% fall in other revenues in the third quarter of 2024, down by $73 million, driven by several factors, including lower accessorial revenues from intermodal equipment sales, reduced demand for auto parts shipments at the company’s subsidiary, the ongoing transfer of metro operations and a one-time $12 million contract settlement.

Moreover, Coal volumes remain a challenge for UNP due to reduced demand, high inventories and competition from low natural gas prices. Automotive volumes dropped from unplanned production adjustments despite some new business wins.

UNP’s Zacks Rank

United Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

