Here's Why You Should Retain Revvity Stock in Your Portfolio for Now

Revvity, Inc. RVTY is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, courtesy of its strong product portfolio. The optimism, led by its solid second-quarter 2024 performance and focus on artificial intelligence (AI), is expected to contribute further. Headwinds resulting from foreign exchange volatility and integration risks are major downsides.

This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 13.4% year to date compared with 0.7% growth of the industry . The S&P 500 has increased 20.8% during the same time frame.

The renowned provider of health science solutions has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion. It projects 7.6% growth for the next five years and expects to witness continued improvement in its business going further. Revvity’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 5.02%.



Factors Favoring RVTY’s Growth

Focus on AI: We are upbeat about the use of AI by healthcare companies which has been the trend for quite some time now. Management at Revvity introduced PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform that allows laboratory personnel to manage and monitor the company’s instruments and workflows in real-time, remotely.

Revvity also introduced Signals Research Suite, a complete cloud-based solution used by Amazon Web Services.

Promising Product Portfolio: We are optimistic about Revvity’s portfolio, which offers an extensive range of software and scientific informatics solutions to automatically and scalably convert data into meaningful insights. Revvity Signals Software, the company's software and informatics segment, witnessed rapid growth in the first half of 2024. Based on new products, this trend is likely to continue in the second half of the year. RVTY offered three new SaaS-based solutions during the quarter. Among these are Signals Clinical and Signals Synergy, which ought to facilitate the business's entry into new markets.

Revvity also announced the launch of its next-generation sequencing solution for Newborn Screening during the first quarter. This launch is likely to help the company maintain its market leadership position in Newborn Screening. Moreover, the expansion of GMP reagent capacity is helping RVTY launch several new GMP recombinant proteins, creating potential for additional revenues.

Robust Q2 Results: RVTY’s diagnostic businesses have continued to remain strong during the quarter. The immunodiagnostics franchise, which is so far the largest category of the Diagnostics segment, grew in the low double-digits. Moreover, a rise in pharma and biotech spending is in the cards, which may boost sales in the second half of 2024. Meanwhile, ongoing cost containment efforts are likely to improve margins in the future.

Factors That May Offset the Gains for RVTY

Foreign Exchange Volatility: The risk of foreign exchange volatility increases with increased exposure to global markets. The company's foreign sales may suffer as a result of currency exchange rate fluctuations. If RVTY does not hedge against exposure to these fluctuations, the weak European economy is likely to have an impact on future revenues and earnings.

Integration Risks: Revvity continues to acquire a large number of companies. While this improves revenue opportunities, it also adds to integration risks. The frequent acquisitions can also negatively impact RVTY’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Frequent acquisitions are also a distraction for management and may adversely impact the company’s organic growth.

Estimate Trend

Revvity has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for 2024. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has moved north 2.2% to $4.75.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $678.2 million, indicating a 1.1% improvement from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter EPS is pinned at $1.13, implying a year-over-year decline of 4.2%.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Service UHS, Quest Diagnostics DGX and ABM Industries ABM. Universal Health Service sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Quest Diagnostics and ABM Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Universal Health Service has an estimated long-term growth rate of 19%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 14.58%.

Universal Health Service has gained 56.1% compared with the industry's 48.1% rise so far this year.

Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 6.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.31%.

Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 13.9% so far this year compared with the industry’s 17.9% rise.

ABM Industries’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.34%.

ABM's shares have risen 27.4% so far this year compared with the industry’s 17% growth.

