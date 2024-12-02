Here's Why You Should Avoid Investing in Xylem Stock Right Now

Xylem Inc. XYL has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to softness in the Applied Water segment. Also, increasing expenses are likely to impede the company’s earnings in the quarters ahead.



Headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, Xylem is one of the leading providers of water solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the full water-process cycle, including the collection, distribution and return of water to the environment. It has a significant presence in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe and various other nations.



In the past year, this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s shares have gained 19% compared with the industry’s 30.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s discuss the factors, which are likely to continue taking a toll on this company.



Segment Weakness: Xylem has been experiencing weakness in the Applied Water segment owing to a decrease in demand for industrial and building solutions applications including pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. Amid these challenges, the segment’s third-quarter revenues declined 4% on a year-over-year basis. A reduced number of project wins is likely to impact the segment’s performance in the near term. The lapping of large capital projects in the United States is ailing the Water Solutions and Services segment. The segment’s sales declined 2% year over year in the third quarter of 2024.



Increasing Costs: Xylem has been grappling with the adverse impacts of cost inflation. In the first nine months of 2024, the company’s cost of revenues increased 20.3% year over year due to high raw material, labor, freight and overhead costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses surged 8.8% due to additional operational expenditure from the acquisition of Evoqua. Escalating costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line.



Forex Woes: The company has a significant presence in the international markets. As a result, its financial performance is subject to various risks like the foreign currency exchange rate, interest rate fluctuations and hyperinflation in some foreign countries. The increased value of the U.S. dollar relative to the local currencies of the foreign markets may affect the company’s top line in the quarters ahead.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for RBC’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 0.5%.



Kadant Inc. KAI presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days.

Must-See: Solar Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

The solar industry stands to bounce back as tech companies and the economy transition away from fossil fuels to power the AI boom.

Trillions of dollars will be invested in clean energy over the coming years – and analysts predict solar will account for 80% of the renewable energy expansion. This creates an outsized opportunity to profit in the near-term and for years to come. But you have to pick the right stocks to get into.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kadant Inc (KAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.