Here's Why You Should Add UGI Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now

UGI Corporation’s UGI strategic investment plans will help upgrade and replace its aging infrastructure, thereby boosting customer reliability and performance. Given its growth opportunities and strong return on equity (ROE), UGI makes for a solid investment option in the Zacks Utility sector.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.

UGI’s Growth Projections & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UGI’s fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.3% in the past 30 days to $2.93.



The consensus estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has increased 1% in the past 30 days to $3.14.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 99.13%.

UGI’s Return on Equity

ROE indicates how efficiently a company has been utilizing its funds to generate higher returns. Currently, UGI’s ROE is 15.65%, higher than the industry’s average of 9.33%. This indicates that the company has been utilizing its funds more constructively than its peers in the utility gas distribution industry.

UGI’s Solvency Position

The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the fiscal third quarter was 3.2. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.

Dividend History of UGI

The consistent strong performance of the company has enabled it to reward its shareholders through annual dividend rate hikes. The company has been paying dividends for the last 140 years. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 37.5 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.50. The current dividend yield of 6.21% is better than the industry’s average of 3.1%.

UGI’s Strategic Investments

UGI continues to make systematic capital investments to address various capital projects and further enhance the safety and reliability of natural gas production and storage facilities, along with replacing the aging infrastructure for modernizing the system. These additions and upgrades allow it to serve the expanding customer base efficiently. It expects to incur capital expenditure in the range of $3.7-$4.1 billion during the fiscal 2024-2027 period.

Price Performance of UGI Stock

In the past three months, shares of the company have risen 8.9% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 2.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Clean Energy Fuels Corporation CLNE, TransAlta Corporation TAC and Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN. CLNE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present while both TAC and NWN carry a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CLNE delivered an average earnings surprise of 60.42% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLNE’s 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 58.3%.



TAC delivered an average earnings surprise of 97.99% in the last four quarters. The consensus estimate for TAC’s 2024 earnings has increased 4.2% in the past 60 days.



NWN delivered an average earnings surprise of 8.69% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NWN’s 2025 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 26.3%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UGI Corporation (UGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.