Here's Why You Should Add FMC Stock to Your Portfolio Now

FMC Corporation’s FMC stock looks promising at the moment. It benefits from efforts to expand its product portfolio through new product launches and its restructuring actions.



Let's see what makes FMC stock a compelling investment option at the moment.

FMC Stock Outperforms Industry

FMC has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. The company’s shares have gained 13.8% compared with a 7.7% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FMC’s Valuation Looks Attractive

FMC’s attractive valuation should lure investors seeking value. The stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month earnings multiple of 14.52X, representing a roughly 12.4% discount when stacked up with the industry average of 16.58X. FMC also has a Value Score of B.

FMC’s Earnings Estimates Going Up

Earnings estimates for FMC have been going up over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 has increased by 0.6%. The consensus estimate for 2025 has also been revised 3.5% upward over the same time frame.

New Products, Restructuring Actions Aid FMC Stock

FMC remains focused on strengthening its product portfolio. It is investing in technologies as well as new product launches to enhance value to the farmers. New products launched in Europe, North America and Asia are gaining significant traction. Product introductions are expected to support the company’s results this year.



FMC generated $590 million in sales in 2023 from new products launched in the past five years. It expects revenues from new products to grow by roughly $200 million in 2024. It expects a significant amount of volume growth to come from new products in the second half of 2024. FMC is seeing strong gains in new products including Coragen eVo and Premio Star insecticides and the Onsuva fungicide in Latin America.



The acquisition of BioPhero ApS, a Denmark-based pheromone research and production company, also adds biologically produced state-of-the-art pheromone insect control technology to the company’s product portfolio and R&D pipeline, highlighting FMC's role as a leader in delivering innovative and sustainable crop protection solutions.



The company is also expected to benefit from reduced input costs, favorable product mix and its cost-control actions. It benefited from favorable input costs in the second quarter of 2024. FMC is also making progress with its global restructuring and cost-reduction program. It sees benefits from restructuring to contribute $75-$100 million to full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA, net of inflation.

FMC Corporation Price and Consensus

FMC Corporation price-consensus-chart | FMC Corporation Quote

FMC’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FMC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Cabot Corporation CBT and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA. While IAMGOLD sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cabot and Axalta Coating carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAMGOLD’s current-year earnings has increased by 45.4% in the past 60 days. IAG beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters with the average surprise being 200%. Its shares have shot up roughly 132% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Cabot’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $7.07 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 31.4%. The consensus estimates for CBT’s current-year earnings has increased by 4.3% in the past 60 days. The company's shares have rallied roughly 61% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s current year earnings is pegged at $2.07, indicating a rise of 31.9% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTA’s current year earnings has increased 2.5% in the past 60 days. The stock has gained around 32% in the past year.

