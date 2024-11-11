Here's Why WK Kellogg Stock is Down 8% Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Shares of WK Kellogg Co. KLG have tumbled 8.1% since it reported third-quarter 2024 results on Nov. 7. The leading branded ready-to-eat cereal provider’s top and bottom lines declined year over year. However, both metrics surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



WK Kellogg’s adjusted earnings per share were 31 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. This metric decreased from adjusted earnings of 33 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company recorded net sales of $689 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $674 million. However, the top line declined 0.4% year over year. In the third quarter, price/mix rose 1.8%, while volume declined 1.1%.

WK Kellogg’s Margin & Cost Details

Adjusted gross profit was $203 million, up from $193 million reported in the year-ago period. Adjusted gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) to 29.4% from 27.9%.



WK Kellogg’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $65 million, up 18.2% year over year. The upside can be attributed to stronger top-line performance, sustained operational discipline and the timing of brand-building expenditures. We note that the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 150 bps year over year to 9.5% in the quarter under review.



Selling, general and administrative expenses were $162 million, down 9.5% from $179 million reported in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, the metric came in at 23.5%, down 240 bps from 25.9%.

KLG’s Financial Snapshot: Cash, Debt and Equity Overview

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $47 million, long-term debt of $472 million and total equity of $316 million. KLG generated cash from operating activities of $98 million for the year-to-date period ended Sept. 28, 2024.



WK Kellogg’s 2024 Guidance

WK Kellogg reiterated its full-year adjusted net sales growth guidance while upgrading its adjusted EBITDA growth view.



Adjusted net sales growth for 2024 is projected to be at the lower end of the guidance of 1% decline to 1% growth. Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be in the range of 5% to 6%, an increase from the previous projection of 3% to 5%. The adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $271-$273 million.



Interest expenses are likely to be in the band of $30-$35 million for the year. Management anticipates depreciation and amortization expenses of $75-$80 million.



KLG’s stock has gained 7.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.2% growth.

