Here's Why USA Rare Earth Stock Slumped This Week

Key Points

The company is making good progress with its strategic objectives.

10 stocks we like better than USA Rare Earth ›

Shares in USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) declined by more than 20% in the week to Friday at 1:30 p.m. This sort of move, although unwelcome, isn't surprising because this is a stock that trades on sentiment as much as it does on any debate over the long-term fundamentals.

Why sentiment guides USA Rare Earth stock

The company's peer, MP Materials, received significant government investment and support this year, so why can't USA Rare Earth? After all, the company is on track to start producing rare-earth magnets at its Stillwater, Oklahoma, facility in 2026 using non-China-sourced rare-earth materials.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In addition, management recently announced a "significant acceleration of the commercialization timeline for its Round Top heavy rare earth deposit in Texas" with commercial production at the deposit expected to begin in 2028. As such, the company is positioning itself to contribute to the critical need for a domestic supply of rare earth materials and magnets.

It's a valid argument, but it's also one that causes sentiment shifts in the stock as investors follow the ebb and flow of news regarding the U.S.-China trade conflict, statements on the provision of rare earth magnets, and potential actions by the Trump administration.

Positive developments

Outside of sentiment matters, the company has made progress on derisking its operations recently. There's the aforementioned acceleration in its plans to develop the Round Top deposit, as well as the recent acquisition of a British rare earth metal and alloy company, Less Common Materials, which will help secure a supply of non-China-sourced materials for the Stillwater facility.

USA Rare Earth is a risky stock, but it also offers high rewards. Be aware that this week's volatility is something investors should be accustomed to before making a purchase.

Should you buy stock in USA Rare Earth right now?

Before you buy stock in USA Rare Earth, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USA Rare Earth wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $506,935!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,067,514!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 19, 2025.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends MP Materials. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.