Here's Why UPS Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

UPS beat earnings expectations and raised full-year guidance.

Future success depends on growth in SMB and healthcare and on network modernization.

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UPS (NYSE: UPS) stock declined 6.8% by 2:30 p.m. today as the company digested its second-quarter earnings report. The numbers themselves were fine, and management raised its full-year headline guidance. Still, the market obviously has concerns about the company's second half and its strategic direction.

UPS exceeds expectations and raises guidance

This quarter marks an inflection point in UPS' plans as the company has now completed the so-called "glidedown" of low or even unprofitable Amazon.com deliveries as part of its strategic restructuring. The plan is to engineer a shift toward repurposing its network for higher-margin deliveries, with a deliberate focus on growth markets such as small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) and healthcare, while investing in modernizing its network through technology to improve return on assets.

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The good news is the second quarter earnings came in ahead of expectations and management raised its full-year guidance:

Full-year revenue guidance raised to $91.2 billion from a previous estimate of $89.7 billion

Full-year non-GAAP adjusted operating profit guidance of $8.65 billion compared to the implied guidance of $8.61 previously.

This looks like a good result, but there are some tangible concerns in the details of management's guidance.

What the market is worrying about with UPS

First, the implied adjusted operating margin above is 9.48%, compared to the company's previous guidance of 9.6%. Second, management noted that the increase in full-year guidance was based on its "strong first half results." Third, management's guidance is underwhelming in its key U.S. Domestic segment. Within the segment, CFO Brian Dykes is calling for average daily volume to decline by a mid-single-digit percentage, with a third-quarter operating margin of just 7% before bouncing back in the fourth quarter to 8.8% in the second half of 2026.

Clearly, a lot is resting on UPS's fourth-quarter peak season. Still, if the company can continue to win SMB and healthcare clients while moving toward higher revenue per package and delivering network efficiencies through automation, it could hit its targets after all.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.