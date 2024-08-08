Here's Why Under Armour Stock Raced Higher Today

Shares of athletic apparel company Under Armour (NYSE: UA) (NYSE: UAA) raced higher on Thursday after the company pleasantly surprised investors with its financial report for its fiscal first quarter of 2025. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, both share classes of Under Armour stock were up more than 17%.

A plan to turn around the brand

In October 2019, Under Armour founder Kevin Plank stepped down as its CEO. The stock has drifted about 70% lower since then. The company consequently brought Plank back earlier this year, and his turnaround plan is already underway. And investors seem encouraged with early results so far.

Under Armour used to be considered as a premium apparel brand, and Plank wants that reputation back. The company is focusing less on sales volume -- Q1 revenue was down 10% year over year as a result. Rather, it's more concerned about margins. Therefore, Under Armour's gross-margin improvement was a move in the right direction under its new plan.

There are signs that Under Armour's turnaround plan is working, and that's why the stock was racing higher today.

Are investors out of the woods?

Under Armour still expects full-year revenue to drop more than 10% because it's trying to reduce the sale of lower-priced merchandise. There are higher expenses and restructuring charges with its plan, which will contribute to its forecast full-year operating loss of $194 million to $214 million. And management expects at least $200 million in full-year capital expenditures.

In short, Under Armour has a long way to go before its business is sitting on the long-term foundation Plank is hoping for. That said, there are signs that the plan could work, which would set the company up for far better long-term profitability.

On the other hand, consumers have become more accustomed to bargain prices for Under Armour, and it could be hard to restore its premium brand position. Investors can be optimistic. But they should stay cautiously optimistic with the potential of this plan.

Should you invest $1,000 in Under Armour right now?

Before you buy stock in Under Armour, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Under Armour wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $606,079!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Under Armour. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.