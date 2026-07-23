Here's Why This Tesla-Focused ETF Crashed Today

Key Points

The ETF uses complex option strategies tied to Tesla's stock performance.

Tesla's sharp stock decline today had a disproportionate impact on this ETF today.

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Shares in the YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: TSLY) declined by 14.2% at 11:30 am today. The decline correlated with the fall in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares following the release of its second-quarter earnings report. Here's the lowdown.

Why YieldMax Tesla Option Income Strategy ETF declined

As the name suggests, the ETF uses option strategies to deliver returns to investors based on the performance of Tesla's stock. It gains long exposure to the stock by buying call options and selling put options – both positions reward bullishness. At the same time, the ETF's managers also sell call options, which "generally have a strike price that is approximately 0%-15% above the then-current share price of the Underlying Security." This is a bearish strategy that rewards the ETF as long as the price of the stock doesn't rise significantly.

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The combination of strategies gives the ETF significant income generation in long periods of relatively low volatility for Tesla stock, particularly when Tesla stock is gently rising, but can underperform Tesla stock in sharply rising periods due to selling call options.

It does not do well when the stock falls sharply, and that's what happened today.

Why Tesla stock crashed today

It would be remiss to discuss the ETF without mentioning why Tesla stock fell today. Simply put, Tesla's gross and profit margins came in lower than expected due to rising costs (both for goods sold and operating expenses). More importantly, CEO Elon Musk's commentary on the robotaxi rollout made it abundantly clear that it will be a measured, safety-first rollout that is unlikely to scale massively until the latest version of full self-driving (FSD) software, v15, is validated and released.

That dose of reality is likely causing previously overly optimistic investors to sell the stock. That's the bad news, but the good news is it might reset expectations for the rollout and ultimately allow long-term bulls to buy stock cheaper.

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.