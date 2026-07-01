Here's Why Shell (SHEL) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest close session, Shell (SHEL) was down 1.25% at $76.57. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.66%.

Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a loss of 10.69% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 4.76%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Shell will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.51, signifying a 76.76% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $104.4 billion, reflecting a 57.13% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.9 per share and revenue of $392.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.14% and +43.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.68% lower. Shell presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Shell's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.04, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.