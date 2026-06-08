Here's Why Shares in Brady Slumped Today

Key Points

Brady offers a rare breed of a good-value stock with exposure to AI-related data center spending.

The acquisition of a Honeywell business is transformative for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Brady ›

Shares in labeling, printing, and identification company Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) slumped by 10.4% by 1 p.m. today. The move comes as the company announced the immediate retirement of its CEO, Russell Shaller. Here's why the move matters.

Brady's CEO transition

Shaller will remain in a consultative position until the start of August and will be replaced by a member of Brady's board, Vineet Nargolwala, who will remain a member of the Board as CEO.

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The timing of the move may concern many investors, as it comes ahead of a major strategic transformation, with the company set to acquire Honeywell's Productivity Solutions and Services (PSS) business in the second half of 2026. The acquisition will add PSS's mobile and handheld scanning devices expertise with Brady's printing and labeling strength. While some apprehension around the timing of the CEO transition is understandable, it should be noted that Nargolwala spent a large part of his career (almost a decade) at Honeywell and had other senior roles at Allegro MicroSystems and Sensata Technologies.

Where next for Brady

The dip looks like an attractive buying opportunity, not least because Brady offers investors the combination of an under-the--radar play on AI (labeling of data centers) and an acquisition-led growth story driven by acquiring a leading company (PSS) whose management may have been distracted by the parent company's breakup.

Should you buy stock in Brady right now?

Before you buy stock in Brady, consider this:

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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brady and Honeywell International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.