Here’s Why Salaries Over $100K Will Still Land You in the Middle Class on the East Coast

The East Coast, home to many of the nation’s largest cities, financial hubs, cultural centers and sometimes attitudes, comes with a steep cost of living.

The economic quick-clip is only matched by the pace of fast lifestyles. While a six-figure salary may seem more than sufficient, living on the East Coast can rapidly transform that income into a middle-class lifestyle. The combination of high housing costs, taxes, childcare expenses and more erodes much of the financial freedom that even a salary over $100,000 might provide elsewhere.

Even in more suburban or rural areas of states like New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut, proximity to metropolitan job centers inflates housing prices. A six-figure income that would secure a comfortable home elsewhere in the country may only cover a modest residence on the East Coast, especially in sought-after school districts or neighborhoods with good amenities.

Despite a high earning potential, many East Coast residents find it difficult to build substantial savings or make significant investments. The high cost of living on the East Coast also limits the ability to invest in stocks, real estate, or other wealth-building opportunities.

This among many other reasons is why you can make a shockingly high salary and still find yourself in the middle class in these 14 East Coast states. Take a look.

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,141

Highest end of the middle-class income: $180,426

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $52,883

Highest end of the middle-class income: $158,650

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,278

Highest end of the middle-class income: $135,834

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $47,570

Highest end of the middle-class income: $142,710

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,500

Highest end of the middle-class income: $136,502

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $65,640

Highest end of the middle-class income: $196,922

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,336

Highest end of the middle-class income: $193,010

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,563

Highest end of the middle-class income: $181,690

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,750

Highest end of the middle-class income: $194,252

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,257

Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,772

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $44,124

Highest end of the middle-class income: $132,372

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,246

Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,740

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $42,415

Highest end of the middle-class income: $127,246

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Lowest end of the middle-class income: $58,165

Highest end of the middle-class income: $174,498

Methodology: For this piece, we found every state’s median household income sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income, “two-thirds to double the income of an area” we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected and is current as of Feb. 27, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s Why Salaries Over $100K Will Still Land You in the Middle Class on the East Coast

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.