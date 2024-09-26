News & Insights

Here’s Why Salaries Over $100K Will Still Land You in the Middle Class on the East Coast

September 26, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Caitlyn Moorhead for GOBankingRates ->

The East Coast, home to many of the nation’s largest cities, financial hubs, cultural centers and sometimes attitudes, comes with a steep cost of living.

The economic quick-clip is only matched by the pace of fast lifestyles. While a six-figure salary may seem more than sufficient, living on the East Coast can rapidly transform that income into a middle-class lifestyle. The combination of high housing costs, taxes, childcare expenses and more erodes much of the financial freedom that even a salary over $100,000 might provide elsewhere.

Even in more suburban or rural areas of states like New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut, proximity to metropolitan job centers inflates housing prices. A six-figure income that would secure a comfortable home elsewhere in the country may only cover a modest residence on the East Coast, especially in sought-after school districts or neighborhoods with good amenities.

Despite a high earning potential, many East Coast residents find it difficult to build substantial savings or make significant investments. The high cost of living on the East Coast also limits the ability to invest in stocks, real estate, or other wealth-building opportunities.

This among many other reasons is why you can make a shockingly high salary and still find yourself in the middle class in these 14 East Coast states. Take a look.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,141
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $180,426

A nautical scene of a canal in a small town with roses in the foreground.

Delaware

  • Median household income: $79,325
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $52,883
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $158,650

Florida Fort Myers colorful facades and palm trees in USA - Image.

Florida

  • Median household income: $67,917
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,278
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $135,834
Savannah Georgia

Georgia

  • Median household income: $71,355
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $47,570
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $142,710
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.

Maine

  • Median household income: $68,251
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,500
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $136,502

Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $98,461
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $65,640
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $196,922
Boston Massachusetts Apartments Rent Prices Real Estate iStock

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $96,505
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,336
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $193,010
Plymouth, New Hampshire, USA - May 18, 2016: Daytime view of Rounds Hall Tower on the campus of Plymouth State University.

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $90,845
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,563
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $181,690

Autumn in Red Bank, New Jersey stock photo

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,750
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $194,252
Syracuse is a city in, and the county seat of, Onondaga County, New York, United States.

New York

  • Median household income: $81,386
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,257
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,772
Monumental lighthouse in Oak Island stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,186
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $44,124
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $132,372

Providence Rhode Island iStock

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $81,370
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,246
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,740
Biking on the Beach stock photo

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $63,623
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $42,415
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $127,246
Williamsburg, Virginia, USA: April 13 2022; Actor driving a beautiful horse and carriage on a street in historic colonial Williamsburg.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,249
  • Lowest end of the middle-class income: $58,165
  • Highest end of the middle-class income: $174,498

Methodology: For this piece, we found every state’s median household income sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income, “two-thirds to double the income of an area” we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected and is current as of Feb. 27, 2024.

