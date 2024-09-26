Here’s Why Salaries Over $100K Will Still Land You in the Middle Class on the East Coast

The East Coast, home to many of the nation’s largest cities, financial hubs, cultural centers and sometimes attitudes, comes with a steep cost of living.
The economic quick-clip is only matched by the pace of fast lifestyles. While a six-figure salary may seem more than sufficient, living on the East Coast can rapidly transform that income into a middle-class lifestyle. The combination of high housing costs, taxes, childcare expenses and more erodes much of the financial freedom that even a salary over $100,000 might provide elsewhere.
Even in more suburban or rural areas of states like New Jersey, Maryland and Connecticut, proximity to metropolitan job centers inflates housing prices. A six-figure income that would secure a comfortable home elsewhere in the country may only cover a modest residence on the East Coast, especially in sought-after school districts or neighborhoods with good amenities.
Despite a high earning potential, many East Coast residents find it difficult to build substantial savings or make significant investments. The high cost of living on the East Coast also limits the ability to invest in stocks, real estate, or other wealth-building opportunities.
This among many other reasons is why you can make a shockingly high salary and still find yourself in the middle class in these 14 East Coast states. Take a look.
Connecticut
- Median household income: $90,213
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,141
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $180,426
Delaware
- Median household income: $79,325
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $52,883
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $158,650
Florida
- Median household income: $67,917
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,278
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $135,834
Georgia
- Median household income: $71,355
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $47,570
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $142,710
Maine
- Median household income: $68,251
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $45,500
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $136,502
Maryland
- Median household income: $98,461
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $65,640
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $196,922
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $96,505
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,336
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $193,010
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $90,845
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $60,563
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $181,690
New Jersey
- Median household income: $97,126
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $64,750
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $194,252
New York
- Median household income: $81,386
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,257
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,772
North Carolina
- Median household income: $66,186
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $44,124
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $132,372
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $81,370
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $54,246
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $162,740
South Carolina
- Median household income: $63,623
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $42,415
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $127,246
Virginia
- Median household income: $87,249
- Lowest end of the middle-class income: $58,165
- Highest end of the middle-class income: $174,498
Methodology: For this piece, we found every state’s median household income sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. Then by following the Pew Research Center’s definition of middle-class income, “two-thirds to double the income of an area” we found the middle-class income for every state. All data was collected and is current as of Feb. 27, 2024.
