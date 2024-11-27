Here's Why Retaining Cigna Stock is a Smart Move for Investors Now

The Cigna Group CI continues to be aided by solid pharmacy revenues, a sound medical customer base, acquisitions and a robust financial position. A solid 2024 guidance acts as an additional tailwind for the company.

CI’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Cigna carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

The stock has gained 17.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 6.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cigna’s Favorable Style Score

CI is well-poised for progress, as evidenced by its impressive VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum, and the score is a weighted combination of all three factors.

CI’s Robust Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CI’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $28.50 per share, indicating an improvement of 13.6% from the year-earlier reading. The estimate for revenues is $243.8 billion, implying a 24.8% increase from the prior-year actual.



The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $31.59 per share, indicating 10.9% growth from the 2024 estimate. The estimate for revenues is $249.8 billion, which indicates a rise of 2.5% from the 2024 estimate.

Solid Surprise History of Cigna

Cigna’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 4.42%.

CI's Optimistic Outlook for 2024

Cigna anticipates adjusted revenues for 2024 to be a minimum of $235 billion, which indicates growth of at least 20.3% from the 2023 figure.

Adjusted earnings per share are predicted to be a minimum of $28.40, which implies minimum growth of 13.2% from the 2023 figure.

Cigna’s Growth Drivers

Cigna’s performance is underpinned by two robust growth platforms- Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare- which keep management optimistic about achieving average annual adjusted earnings per share growth within the band of 10-14% in the long term.

The Evernorth platform fuels its growth through a comprehensive range of specialty pharmacy services, thereby significantly boosting pharmacy revenues for the parent company. In the first nine months of 2024, pharmacy revenues surged 35% year over year.



Simultaneously, the Cigna Healthcare unit benefits from an extensive customer base within its U.S. Healthcare operations. The unit is projected to deliver long-term average annual adjusted earnings per share growth between 7% and 10%. An increasing customer base translates to higher premium income, the largest revenue source for health insurers. Additionally, an aging U.S. population is expected to sustain the strong demand for its Medicare plans.



Beyond premium growth, Cigna Healthcare gains from continuous product innovation, along with new collaborations and extended contracts with leading healthcare systems.



Cigna also employs strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities, penetrate new regions and bolster its position in existing markets. To concentrate on high-growth areas, the company has divested its non-health-related units.



Cigna’s sound cash reserves and cash generation capabilities provide the flexibility to invest in business expansion while maintaining shareholder returns through share repurchases and dividend payments. Over the next five years, management projects operating cash flows of approximately $60 billion. The company approved a 14% increase in its quarterly dividend this February. Its dividend yield of 1.7% remains higher than the industry average of 1.4%.

