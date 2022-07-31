Here's Why Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Pro-Dex Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Pro-Dex had debt of US$12.2m at the end of March 2022, a reduction from US$12.8m over a year. However, it also had US$5.89m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.33m.

NasdaqCM:PDEX Debt to Equity History July 31st 2022

How Healthy Is Pro-Dex's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Pro-Dex had liabilities of US$7.72m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$13.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.89m as well as receivables valued at US$8.68m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.04m.

Given Pro-Dex has a market capitalization of US$57.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Pro-Dex's net debt is only 1.2 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.5 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is just as well that Pro-Dex's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 26% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Pro-Dex's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Pro-Dex recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Our View

While Pro-Dex's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow makes us cautious about it, its track record of (not) growing its EBIT is no better. But at least its interest cover is a gleaming silver lining to those clouds. We should also note that Medical Equipment industry companies like Pro-Dex commonly do use debt without problems. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Pro-Dex is taking some risks with its use of debt. So while that leverage does boost returns on equity, we wouldn't really want to see it increase from here. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Pro-Dex has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

