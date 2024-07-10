Here's Why it is Appropriate to Retain Graco (GGG) Stock Now

Graco Inc. GGG has been benefiting from improving order rates and product innovations. The company’s handsome rewards to shareholders add to its appeal.



However, weakness in the broader industrial sector has been negatively impacting its results of late. An increase in general and administrative expenses might continue affecting Graco’s profitability. Given its international presence, forex woes are added concerns.



Let us discuss the factors that should influence investors to retain the stock for the time being.

Growth Catalysts

Product Innovation: Graco remains focused on launching new products and upgrading the existing ones according to the industry trend. Regarding innovation, over the past year, the company introduced InvisiPac HM10, a hot melt adhesive dispense system, an electric-powered airless gun and Ultra QuickShot. It also introduced the ES 500 Stencil rig, LineLazer ES 500 electric battery-powered airless striper, Contractor King air-powered protective coatings sprayer and Silver Plus HP spray guns.



In the first quarter of 2024 and full-year 2023, it spent $21.9 million and $83 million, respectively, for product development. Despite the slow start to the year, the company expects improvement in order rates, coupled with product introductions, to drive its performance in the upcoming quarters. Graco expects its new products, particularly in the Contractor segment, to provide incremental sales in 2024 compared with the previous year.



Investments in Manufacturing Facilities: GGG remains committed to making investments to boost growth. For instance, in 2023, the company expanded its South Dakota manufacturing facility and built a new manufacturing facility in Sibiu, Romania. In addition, it invested in the construction of a new facility in St. Gallen, Switzerland, that will oversee the manufacturing operations for its powder division. This apart, the company started the expansion of its Minnesota facility. These projects signify a significant investment in the expansion and modernization of Graco’s key manufacturing and distribution facilities.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rewards to Shareholders: The company is committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely. It paid out dividends worth $42.9 million to its shareholders in the first three months of 2024, indicating an increase of 8.9% year over year. Also, the company remunerated its shareholders with dividends of $158.3 million in 2023, up 11.4% year over year. It repurchased shares worth $102.3 million. In December 2023, the quarterly dividend was hiked 8.5% to 25.5 cents per share.



In light of the above-mentioned factors, we believe investors should retain the GGG stock for now, as suggested by its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s fiscal 2024 earnings has improved 0.9% in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 6.5% in the year-to-date period.



Brady Corporation BRC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.7%, on average.



The consensus estimate for BRC’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 3.3% in the past 60 days. Shares of Brady have gained 10.9% in the year-to-date period.



Crane Company CR presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. CR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 0.8% in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 19% in the year-to-date period.

