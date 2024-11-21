Here's Why Investors Should Retain Wynn Resorts Stock Now

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN will likely benefit from solid Macau performance, non-gaming businesses and development projects. Also, a focus on enhancing shareholder value bodes well. However, increased operating expenses are a concern.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should retain the stock.

Factors Likely to Drive Growth of WYNN Stock

Wynn Resorts has been benefitting from solid Macau performance. In the third quarter, Wynn Resorts generated $263 million in EBITDA from Macau, a 3% year-over-year increase. Operating revenues also showed healthy growth at 6%, driven by a 10% increase in combined mass table and slot win. October brought strong mass table drop, high VIP turnover and near-full hotel occupancy at 99%, particularly during the Golden Week holiday, where mass table drop surged nearly 30% compared to the previous year.



To bolster its appeal, WYNN is innovating its food and beverage offerings in Macau. This includes four newly reimagined venues at Wynn Palace, the opening of Drunken Fish at Wynn Macau and the upcoming mid-2025 launch of a destination food hall at Wynn Palace. In gaming, the company is revitalizing the exclusive Chairman’s Club at Wynn Macau and is in the design phase for a similar upgrade at Wynn Palace. The initiatives, along with the company’s enhanced loyalty program and unique "Only at Wynn" events in culinary, entertainment, music and sports, are likely to pave a path for growth in the upcoming periods.



During the third quarter, the company’s Las Vegas operations reported sustained demand, with normalized revenues rising by about 1% year over year. Despite challenging comparisons, hotel revenues increased by 5%, slot handle by 4% and table games demand remained solid. Wynn Las Vegas continues to benefit from high-end consumer stability and looks forward to leveraging its luxury positioning as it heads into 2025.

The Wynn Al Marjan Island project in the UAE is shaping to be a game-changer. As the first land-based gaming license in the region, Wynn is positioned to tap into a projected $3 billion to $5 billion gaming market. With construction rapidly advancing, this development is expected to deliver high ROI, solidifying Wynn’s foothold in a lucrative and untapped market.

The company’s commitment to shareholder value bodes well. WYNN recently increased its share repurchase authorization to $1 billion, highlighting management’s confidence in the company’s valuation. Additionally, it declared a cash dividend of 25 cents per share and reduced gross debt by $1.2 billion year over year, saving $70 million in annual interest expenses. These moves not only strengthen WYNN’s balance sheet but also underscore its commitment to returning capital to investors.

Concerns for WYNN Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past year, shares of Wynn Resorts have gained 5% compared with the industry’s 27.2% rise. A challenging macro environment mainly caused the downside.



Increased operating expenses are a concern for the company. During the third quarter, the company reported a rise in casino and room expenses, along with high general and administrative expenses. Casino costs during the quarter came in at $617.5 million compared with $577.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses were $271.8 million compared with $268.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Moving ahead, the company is cautious of interest rate fluctuations.

WYNN’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Wynn Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Carnival Corporation & plc CCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



CCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 318.1%, on average. The stock has surged 76.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates growth of 16.6% from year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has surged 81.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.2% and 127.1%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.2%, on average. The stock has surged 125% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.6% and 71.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

