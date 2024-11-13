Here's Why Investors Should Retain Norfolk Southern Stock Now

Norfolk Southern’s NSC proactive cost-cutting initiatives are boosting operational efficiency. However, NSC is grappling with economic uncertainties and lackluster liquidity, adversely impacting the company’s operations.

Factors Favoring NSC

Norfolk Southern's strong commitment to safety bodes well for the company. While the FRA personal injury rate has increased, the company has made significant strides in reducing serious injuries and total accidents, with declines of 40% and 20%, respectively. This reflects NSC’s effective focus on mitigating more severe incidents and improving overall safety outcomes.

With safety as its core value, NSC focuses on service performance as its NorthStar. The company has optimized train schedules and reduced handling times, leading to a 13% year-over-year increase in car velocity, driven by a 9% boost in train speed and reduced terminal dwell time. These productivity gains are also accelerating cost reductions, boosting Norfolk Southern’s operational efficiency.

NSC's robust cost-cutting initiatives are driving significant value across the business. In the third quarter of 2024, the company reduced more than 130 crew starts per day, cutting costs by 8%, including a 20% reduction in overtime. This has improved productivity, particularly in locomotive utilization, with an 18% boost in productivity and a strategic reduction in the fleet size.

The company’s new intermodal reservation system enhances terminal visibility, while its precision energy management program has achieved record fuel savings. In the September-end quarter of 2024, operating expenses fell by 34.3% year over year due to reduced fuel costs, which dropped 25.3% year over year. These efforts focus on efficiency, with more cost-saving initiatives in the pipeline.

The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 31% over the past year, surpassing the industry’s 12.2% growth.



NSC: Key Risks to Watch

Norfolk Southern is grappling with headwinds like continued economic uncertainties. High inflation is adversely impacting the company’s financial stability.

In the third quarter of 2024, NSC reported a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.73, indicating potential challenges in meeting its short-term obligations. A current ratio of less than 1 suggests the company may struggle with liquidity.

The Ohio incident on Feb. 3, 2023 continues to impact Norfolk Southern’s prospects. In the first half of 2024, the company reported $527 million in expenses related to the incident. In the September-end quarter, NSC reported $156 million in expenses toward the same. Although insurance recoveries have offered some relief, Norfolk Southern still faces substantial costs associated with this event.

NSC’s Zacks Rank

NSC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

