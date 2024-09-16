Here's Why Investors Should Retain JetBlue Airways Stock Now

JetBlue Airways’ JBLU proactive efforts to expand its network are commendable. The company’s bottom line is bolstered by its robust cost-cutting initiatives. However, weak liquidity is a major headwind.

Factors Favoring JBLU

JetBlue Airways’ commitment to enhance both domestic and international connectivity is encouraging. The airline is all set to add 20 percent more seats in New England this winter and launch service for the first time from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Manchester, NH.

JetBlue is advancing its cost-saving programs, boosting the company’s bottom line. The structural cost program saved an additional $45 million in the second quarter of 2024, bringing the total to $145 million. The fleet modernization has saved costs worth $83 million. In line with its cost-cutting efforts, JBLU reached agreements to defer roughly $3 billion of capital expenditure to 2030 and beyond.

Shares of JetBlue Airways have rallied 6.8% over the past 90 days compared with its industry’s 4.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JetBlue Airways: Risks to Watch

JetBlue Airways is grappling with weak liquidity. The company exited the second quarter of 2024 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.54. A current ratio of less than 1 is not desirable as it indicates that the company does not have enough cash to meet its short-term debt obligations.

In the second quarter of 2024, interest expenses rose 33.2% year over year. The company’s high debt levels are concerning.

Long-term Debt to Capitalization



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

JBLU currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.2% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have risen 13.9% in the past year.



WAB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year.

The company has a discouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 11.8%. Shares of WAB have climbed 56.3% in the past year.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.