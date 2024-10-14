Here's Why Investors Should Retain C.H. Robinson Stock Right Now

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is benefiting from its commendable cost-cutting initiatives. Shareholder-friendly initiatives are encouraging. However, high capex may play spoilsport.

Factors Favoring CHRW

C.H. Robinson’s proactive cost-cutting initiatives bode well for the company. The fall in operating expenses is boosting the company’s bottom line. In the first half of 2024,operating expenses decreased 1.7% year over year to $1 billion. Personnel expenses decreased 2.6% to $740.3 million, primarily due to cost optimization efforts. Low costs on purchased transportation and related services have also resulted in a decline in operating costs.

CHRW demonstrates a strong commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company has consistently paid dividends for more than 25 years. Recently, CHRW's board of directors approved a 1.6% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from 61 cents to 62 cents per share ($2.48 annualized).

C.H. Robinson’s launch of an enhanced load-matching platform significantly boosts efficiency for carriers. Utilizing data science and AI, the new algorithm provides personalized load recommendations based on each carrier’s search history and postings in Navisphere Carrier. By delivering real-time updates via text or email, this tool enables carriers to respond quickly to available loads, streamlining operations and enhancing their competitive edge in the logistics market. This innovative approach not only enhances operational effectiveness but also strengthens C.H. Robinson's position as a leader in logistics solutions, demonstrating a commitment to leveraging technology for improved service in a competitive market.

C.H. Robinson ended the second quarter of 2024 with a robust liquidity position, holding approximately $113.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company reported a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.42 at the end of the quarter, which is favorable as a current ratio above 1 indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its debt obligations.

Shares of CHRW have rallied 28.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 5.4%.



Key Risk

C.H. Robinson's focus on technology investments aimed at long-term growth is anticipated to impact its bottom line in the near term. The company recorded $19.3 million in capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2024, with projected expenditures for 2024 ranging between $85 million and $95 million. Such high capex can adversely impact the company’s prospects during an economic downturn, as significant investments in technology may strain financial resources and affect short-term profitability.

CHRW’s Zacks Rank

CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include Ryanair RYAAY and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Ryanair currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. RYAAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.6% for the current year.

The company has a discouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average miss of 30%. Shares of RYAAY have risen 16.8% in the past year.



Expeditors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 1% for the current year.

The company has a discouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missing thrice. The average miss is 2.7%. EXPD shares have gained 3.4% in the past year.

