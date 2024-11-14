Here's Why Investors Should Retain Canadian Pacific KC Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City CP is bolstered by robust cost-cutting initiatives, which contribute to the company’s prospects. The shareholder-friendly approach also bodes well for the company. However, CP is grappling with weak liquidity.

Factors Favoring CP

Canadian Pacific's proactive cost-cutting initiatives are commendable, resulting in impressive operational efficiencies in the second quarter of 2024. The company achieved an 8% reduction in the average terminal dwell time and increased average train speed by 6%, showcasing enhanced processing capabilities and improved network fluidity.

In the same period, locomotive productivity rose by 8%, while fuel efficiency enhanced by 2%, highlighting CP's commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.

CP’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends amid uncertainties reflects its financial confidence. With dividend payouts increasing from C$507 million in 2021 to C$707 million in 2022 and 2023, its financial growth and proactive approach to rewarding shareholders are underscored. In the third quarter of 2024, the company paid out a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share to its shareholders.

CP: Key Risks to Watch

Canadian Pacific’s financial stability is challenged by soaring operating expenses and weak liquidity, significantly influencing the company’s bottom line. In the third quarter of 2024, total operating expenses rose by 8.3% year over year. This surge in operating expenses is primarily driven by escalated labor costs.

Weak liquidity does not bode well for CP. Canadian Pacific exited the September-end quarter with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 0.53. A current ratio of more than 1 is always considerable, as a current ratio of less than 1 indicates that the company does not hold sufficient cash to meet its short-term obligations.

Shares of Canadian Pacific have declined 3.9% year to date compared with its industry’s fall of 1.1% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CP’s Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB and SkyWest SKYW.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.01% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average beat of 9.46%. Shares of WAB have risen 73.1% in the past year.

SkyWest currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.07% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 79.12%. Shares of SKYW have climbed 140.5% in the past year.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.