Here's Why Investors Should Retain Canadian Pacific KC (CP)

Canadian Pacific KC’s CP top line is bolstered by its strong segmental performance. The company’s efforts to expand is commendable. However, a surge in operating expenses and weak liquidity do not bode well for the company.

Factors Favoring CP

The merger of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific in 2021, the first major U.S. railroad merger in over two decades, led to the formation of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited. This merger resulted in the creation of the first rail network connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico and is expected to enhance trade and transportation efficiency across North America. This expanded reach opens up new markets and routes, potentially increasing freight volumes. Management forecasts high single-digit annual revenue growth from 2024 to 2028, driven by an expanded product range.

In the first quarter of 2024, total freight revenues surged 55% year over year. CP's freight revenues have consistently risen over the years, showcasing resilience amid supply chain disruptions and market fluctuations. Revenues grew 4% in 2021, followed by a significant 10% increase in 2022. In 2023, freight revenues soared 42%. For the full year of 2024, revenues are projected to increase 14.8% year over year.

The company's dividend payments amid uncertainties reflect its financial confidence. With dividend payouts increasing from C$507 million in 2021 to C$707 million in 2022 and 2023, its financial growth and a proactive approach to rewarding shareholders are underscored.

Shares of CP have gained 2.3% in the past year compared with its industry’s growth of 0.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Risks

The northward movement in operating expenses is adversely impacting Canadian Pacific KC’sbottom line. This surge in operating expenses is primarily driven by the increase in labor costs and fuel costs.In the first quarter of 2024, fuel expenses rose 40% year over year to $458 million. The fuel price per gallon at the end of the quarter was pegged at $3.34 per gallon. Our model predicts a further increase in fuel prices, projecting them to reach $4.15 in the second quarter of 2024. Labor costs, comprising salaries and benefits (accounting for 29% of the total operating expenses), rose by 58% year over year to $690 million in the first quarter of 2024.

CP exited the first quarter of 2024 with $385 million in cash and cash equivalents while carrying a current debt load of $2.9 billion. This discrepancy suggests that the company does not have enough cash to meet its short-term obligations. The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 0.49. A current ratio of less than 1 indicates that the company is likely to struggle to meet its short-term obligations.

Zacks Rank

CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportationsector include SkyWest SKYW and Kirby Corporation KEX.

SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 787% for the current year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SKYW has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 128%. Shares of SkyWest have jumped 101% in the past year.

KEX sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. Kirbyhas an expected earnings growth rate of 42.5% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 10.3%. Shares of Kirby have climbed 57.2% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.