Here's Why Cloudflare (NET) Fell More Than Broader Market

The latest trading session saw Cloudflare (NET) ending at $82.45, denoting a -0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the web security and content delivery company had gained 2.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cloudflare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $423.65 million, showing a 26.24% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +44.9% and +27.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.03% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Cloudflare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Cloudflare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 117.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.18, so one might conclude that Cloudflare is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 80, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.