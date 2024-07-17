News & Insights

Stocks
AMD

Here’s Why Chip Stocks Are Falling Today

July 17, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

Written by Vince Condarcuri for TipRanks ->

Chip stocks have been on fire in 2024, thanks to the hype surrounding artificial intelligence. This has caused investors to pile into companies responsible for manufacturing the equipment that makes AI possible. However, it seems like investors are beginning to rotate out of the sector, as many chip stocks are falling in today’s trading session. The catalyst for today’s price action appears to be a Bloomberg report, which noted that the Biden administration might impose more trade restrictions on China if companies continue giving the country access to U.S. technology.

The U.S. has already put restrictions on what type of chips can be sold to China amid fears that it could use artificial intelligence to strengthen its military. However, it seems like the Biden administration isn’t happy with the current outcome. As a result, big year-to-date winners like Broadcom (AVGO), Nvidia (NVDA), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are down 4.77%, 4.88%, and 5.51%, respectively, at the time of writing.

What Is the Best Chip Stock to Own?

Out of the chip stocks pictured below, analysts seem to have the most upside expectations for Marvell (MRVL). In fact, it has a Strong Buy consensus rating with 28.35% upside potential thanks to its $91.09 price target. Interestingly, hedge funds appear to agree, as they have a positive view of the stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
AVGO
MRVL
NVDA
NVR
QCOM
QRVO
TSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.