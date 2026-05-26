Here's Who Shouldn't Invest in SpaceX

Key Points

SpaceX is expected to have an initial public offering (IPO) next month.

Investors will likely pay a high price to own SpaceX stock.

Before diving in, investors should investigate whether they're ready.

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SpaceX has captured the imagination of millions by becoming the first privately funded company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and by pursuing ambitious plans to colonize Mars.

Officially registered as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., SpaceX was valued at $1.25 trillion in February following a merger with xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence start-up. On the heels of this valuation and SpaceX's official initial public offering (IPO) filing, investors are expected to pile in, and pay up to buy shares.

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And that's where a gut check comes into play. If you're considering investing in SpaceX stock when it IPOs, you must be willing to take the good with the bad. As of March 31, 2026, the company had an accumulated deficit of $41.3 billion, including a net loss of $4.27 billion in the first quarter of this year.

While the potential for gain is beyond imagination, so is the potential for loss. Before deciding to invest like SpaceX founder Elon Musk, you may want to think twice, particularly if you can see yourself in any of the following investor types.

Risk-averse investors

Space travel is a highly unpredictable endeavor, rife with potential difficulties, including regulatory hurdles and technical failures. SpaceX is the perfect example of a company that's enjoyed success but has also incurred tremendous losses. While this IPO could be an incredible opportunity, there's no guarantee the stock will go up, and if an investor loses sleep every time the stock price slips, they're probably going to be miserable.

Investors seeking quick returns

The space industry requires patience, and investments may take years (or decades) to yield profits. It's doubtful that a space-related company will make you rich overnight. Investing works best when you're in it for the long haul, and investors should only invest money they don't need for short- or medium-term costs like rent or the honeymoon they're planning in 2028. Investors with high-interest debt that needs paying off or an emergency fund that needs funding should address those costs before investing.

Investors who don't want to understand the space industry

Because it's important to understand how SpaceX operates, investors should have a full grasp of market challenges in the space sector and how the company plans to make money. Many investors have gotten in too deep with a volatile stock simply because their knowledge of the company was fuzzy.

Investors fueled by FOMO

It's never a good idea to put your money into something because of the fear of missing out (FOMO). If you understand the risks and have the financial stability to support the move, investing in SpaceX may be a fascinating -- and profitable -- decision. However, it's important to consider your personal financial situation, long-term investment goals, and willingness to tolerate risk.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.