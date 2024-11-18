Here’s what Wall Street experts are saying about Walmart ahead of earnings

Walmart (WMT) is scheduled to report results of its third quarter before the market open on Tuesday, November 19, with a conference call scheduled for 8:00 am EDT. What to watch for:

GUIDANCE: After delivering what the company called a “strong” Q2, Walmart forecast Q3 adjusted earnings per share of 51c-52c on revenue up 3.25%-4.25% vs. last year. Walmart also raised its adjusted EPS view for fiscal 2025 to $2.35-$2.43 from $2.23-$2.37 and its revenue view to up 3.75%-4.75% from up 3%-4%. For Q3, analysts currently expect EPS of 53c on revenue of $166.44B, while for FY25, they expect EPS of $2.45 on revenue of $674.18B. At the time, the company said that its full year guidance assumes a “generally stable consumer” and continued pressure from its mix of products and formats globally. Walmart also said that it was “positioned well” regardless of economic conditions.

Morgan Stanley said it expects “modest upside” for Q3 results and Q4 implied guidance on higher operating leverage. The stock should remain supported, provided that Walmart continues to penetrate high-income cohorts and leverage critical mass in e-commerce, the firm said in an earnings preview note. While a high bar and positioning make for a tricky near-term set-up, Wells Fargo expects the update to support its dynamic multi-year growth story. The stock remains one of the firm’s top ideas, despite its rich valuation. Oppenheimer believes Walmart remains well positioned to deliver the company’s top- and bottom-line algorithm for about 4% sales growth and 4%-8% operating income growth. BofA told investors that it sees the potential for Q3 upside given data shows an acceleration in observed sales, and thinks comps will continue to reflect positive year over year transactions and strength in grocery and health/wellness.

WELL-POSITIONED FOR ENVIRONMENT: Last week, KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Walmart to $88 from $87 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees Walmart as well positioned for the consumer environment in 2025. KeyBanc remains positive on the company’s compelling consumer value proposition, its multi-faceted growth initiative, and the automation of its supply chain.

Ahead of a potentially tepid holiday shopping season, Walmart has joined other retailers in cutting Christmas imports deeply, shipping at least 340,000 kilos of goods described as “Christmas” products into the U.S. in the 12 months ending September 30, compared to the at least 980,000 kilos shipped in the prior 12 months, Reuters’ Richa Naidu, Aishwarya Venugopal, and Siddharth Cavale reported, citing U.S. import data provided by ImportYeti. In the same 12 months of 2022, the retail giant imported over 1.9M kilos of Christmas products, the authors noted. A spokesperson for Walmart said that bill of lading data “only paints a partial picture of what we source due to the exclusion of data from marketplace, national brands, and domestic importer data for private brands, among other things,” according to Reuters.

TOP PICK: On October 21, Bernstein initiated coverage of Walmart with an Outperform rating and $95 price target after starting seven companies in the U.S. broadlines and hardlines retail industry with Walmart its top pick. The analyst expects Walmart to leverage its scale advantage to offer “great value to consumers in times of uncertainty and to gain share in an omni-channel market.” Walmart will be one of the few retailers that can grow e-commerce profitably, the analyst told investors in a research note.

SETTLEMENT AGREEMENTS: In October, Walmart announced that it reached a proposed settlement agreement about its distribution of prescribed opioids. According to the terms of the settlement that were disclosed in a regulatory filing, insurance carriers will pay Walmart $123M, excluding any attorneys’ fees and expenses awarded by the court to the plaintiffs’ counsel. Walmart will also maintain certain corporate governance practices for at least five years, according to the filing.

Also during the quarter, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a settlement with Walmart, resolving allegations that the retail corporation unlawfully disposed hazardous waste and medical waste from their facilities statewide to municipal landfills. As part of the settlement, Walmart will be required to pay $7.5M in penalties and costs and comply with injunctive terms.

