Here's What Makes Nucor Stock a Solid Investment Option Now

Nucor Corporation NUE benefits from healthy demand in key markets, actions to expand its production capabilities and higher steel prices. Its shares have surged 46.9% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Steel Producers industry’s rise of 34.4% and the S&P 500’s increase of 8.9%.



We are positive about NUE’s prospects and believe that the time is right for you to add the stock to the portfolio, as it looks promising and is poised to carry the momentum ahead.

NUE’s YTD Price Performance



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Let's see what makes NUE stock an attractive investment option at the moment.

NUE’s Rising Earnings Estimates Reflect Positive Sentiment

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 for NUE has been revised 30.1% upward over the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for second-quarter 2026 has also been revised 31.6% up over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions instill investor confidence in the stock.



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NUE’s Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.68, suggesting a 103.4% increase from the previous year’s tally. Earnings are projected to increase by 71.5% in second-quarter 2026.

Superior Return on Equity (ROE) for Nucor

ROE is a measure of a company’s efficiency in utilizing shareholders’ funds. ROE for the trailing 12 months for NUE is 10.7%, above the industry’s level of 4.2%.

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Expansion Actions & Acquisitions Aid Nucor Stock

Nucor remains committed to boosting production capacity, which should drive profitable growth and strengthen its position as a low-cost producer. It is executing a series of growth projects to tap significant end-market demand. Nucor is seeing strong demand from non-residential construction & infrastructure, military & defense, and energy end markets and has a healthy order backlog. The company has already commissioned some of its growth projects with Gallatin and Brandenburg mills, showing strong production and shipment performance.



The construction of the 3 million tons per annum (tpa) sheet mill with a low-cost profile in West Virginia is in the final phases and commissioning of operations is expected through 2026, with production expected in 2027. The new 500,000 tpa galvanizing line at the Berkeley County sheet mill in South Carolina is also on track. Its greenfield project in Utah is also on course for production commencement by mid-2027.



The company has been focusing on growth through strategic acquisitions over the past several years. The recent acquisition of Southwest Data Products expanded its growing portfolio of solutions for data center customers. The buyout of Rytec Corporation will also allow Nucor to further expand beyond its core steelmaking businesses into related downstream businesses. Adding high-performance doors is expected to create cross-selling opportunities with other Nucor businesses and significantly expand its product portfolio for the commercial space.

NUE’s Capital Allocation Backed by Robust Financial Health

Nucor is maximizing its returns to shareholders by leveraging its strong balance sheet and cash flows. It ended first-quarter 2026 with strong liquidity of roughly $3.2 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of around $2.2 billion. It also generated cash from operations of $886 million in first-quarter 2026.



The company returned around $1.2 billion to shareholders in 2025 through dividends and share repurchases, representing nearly 70% of net earnings. Returns to its shareholders were $254 million in the first quarter. It remains committed to its policy of returning at least 40% of earnings to shareholders. Nucor has returned roughly $630 million through share buybacks and dividends year to date till June 17, 2026.

Higher Steel Prices Drive NUE’s Margins

Higher U.S. steel prices have created a favorable landscape for American steel producers. U.S. steel prices recovered in the fourth quarter of 2025, following the lows seen in the third quarter, and the momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026. Overall demand weakness and abundant steel mill output dragged benchmark hot-rolled coil (“HRC”) prices below $800 per short ton in late August and continuing through early September.



HRC prices rebounded in the fourth quarter on major steel mills' price increase, extending lead times and tightening supply, partly due to plant outages and reduced imports driven by tariffs. The recovery, which has been more pronounced since November, has led to HRC prices surging to above $1,100 per short ton. With end-market demand improving, steel prices will likely continue to climb, benefiting U.S. steelmakers, including NUE, with higher profit margins.

NUE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NUE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are L.B. Foster Company FSTR, Albemarle Corporation ALB and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB. While FSTR and ALB carry a Zacks Rank #1, LYB has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for L.B. Foster’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.74 per share, implying a 152.2% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 60.5% higher over the past 60 days.



The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current-year earnings is pegged at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.4% year-over-year increase. ALB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 54.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LyondellBasell’s current-year earnings stands at $8.73 per share, implying an 413.5% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s current-year earnings has been revised 12.3% higher over the past 60 days.

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Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.