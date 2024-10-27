Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 16 California Cities

If you’re a member of Generation X and want to spend a year living and working in California, start saving money now if you are not making at least the median salary. Otherwise, the cost of rent could cause a bit of sticker shock.

Recently, GOBankingRates conducted a study of the average rental cost across major U.S. cities. Data revealed that California does not have a city in the cheapest 40 cities for rent. Among the 16 California cities in this list, just five have an average monthly rent under $2,000. But the median salaries in these cities generally make rent affordable.

From most to least expensive overall average monthly rent, this is the typical cost of rent across 16 California cities.

1. Irvine

Average monthly rent: $2,986

$2,986 1 bedroom average rent: $2,534

$2,534 2 bedroom average rent: $3,106

$3,106 Total cost of living (monthly): $5,090

$5,090 Median household income: $122,948

2. San Jose

Average monthly rent: $2,679

$2,679 1 bedroom average rent: $2,331

$2,331 2 bedroom average rent: $2,766

$2,766 Total cost of living (monthly): $5,117

$5,117 Median household income: $136,010

3. Fremont

Average monthly rent: $2,626

$2,626 1 bedroom average rent: $2,183

$2,183 2 bedroom average rent: $2,645

$2,645 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,955

$4,955 Median household income: $169,023

4. San Francisco

Average monthly rent: $2,620

$2,620 1 bedroom average rent: $2,645

$2,645 2 bedroom average rent: $3,135

$3,135 Total cost-of-living (monthly): $5,157

$5,157 Median household income: $136,689

5. Santa Clarita

Average monthly rent: $2,470

$2,470 1 bedroom average rent: $2,007

$2,007 2 bedroom average rent: $2,442

$2,442 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,637

$4,637 Median household income: $116,186

6. Chula Vista

Average monthly rent: $2,360

$2,360 1 bedroom average rent: $1,734

$1,734 2 bedroom average rent: $2,269

$2,269 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,567

$4,567 Median household income: $101,984

7. San Diego

Average monthly rent: $2,274

$2,274 1 bedroom average rent: $1,938

$1,938 2 bedroom average rent: $2,429

$2,429 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,445

$4,445 Median household income: $98,657

8. Anaheim

Average monthly rent: $2,271

$2,271 1 bedroom average rent: $1,948

$1,948 2 bedroom average rent: $2,404

$2,404 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,397

$4,397 Median household income: $88,538

9. Santa Ana

Average monthly rent: $2,215

$2,215 1 bedroom average rent: $1,942

$1,942 2 bedroom average rent: $2,290

$2,290 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,309

$4,309 Median household income: $84,210

10. Los Angeles

Average monthly rent: $2,067

$2,067 1 bedroom average rent: $1,849

$1,849 2 bedroom average rent: $2,357

$2,357 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,426

$4,426 Median household income: $76,244

11. Oakland

Average monthly rent: $2,021

$2,021 1 bedroom average rent: $1,850

$1,850 2 bedroom average rent: $2,220

$2,220 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,324

$4,324 Median household income: $94,389

12. Moreno Valley

Average monthly rent: $1,897

$1,897 1 bedroom average rent: $1,568

$1,568 2 bedroom average rent: $1,784

$1,784 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,187

$4,187 Median household income: $82,637

13. Riverside

Average monthly rent: $1,783

$1,783 1 bedroom average rent: $1,478

$1,478 2 bedroom average rent: $1,776

$1,776 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,029

$4,029 Median household income: $83,448

14. Long Beach

Average monthly rent: $1,737

$1,737 1 bedroom average rent: $1,552

$1,552 2 bedroom average rent: $1,901

$1,901 Total cost of living (monthly): $4,039

$4,039 Median household income: $78,995

15. Sacramento

Average monthly rent: $1,643

$1,643 1 bedroom average rent: $1,347

$1,347 2 bedroom average rent: $1,702

$1,702 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,830

$3,830 Median household income: $78,954

16. Fresno

Average monthly rent: $1,326

$1,326 1 bedroom average rent: $1,050

$1,050 2 bedroom average rent: $1,295

$1,295 Total cost of living (monthly): $3,359

$3,359 Median household income: $63,001

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost and cost of living in major U.S. cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost, and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/coop value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 16 California Cities

