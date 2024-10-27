News & Insights

Here’s What Gen X Should Expect To Pay for Rent in 16 California Cities

October 27, 2024 — 12:01 pm EDT

If you’re a member of Generation X and want to spend a year living and working in California, start saving money now if you are not making at least the median salary. Otherwise, the cost of rent could cause a bit of sticker shock.

Recently, GOBankingRates conducted a study of the average rental cost across major U.S. cities. Data revealed that California does not have a city in the cheapest 40 cities for rent. Among the 16 California cities in this list, just five have an average monthly rent under $2,000. But the median salaries in these cities generally make rent affordable.

From most to least expensive overall average monthly rent, this is the typical cost of rent across 16 California cities.

Red rooftops in Irvine, CA.

1. Irvine

  • Average monthly rent: $2,986
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $2,534
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $3,106
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $5,090
  • Median household income: $122,948

San Jose is the economic, cultural and political center of Silicon Valley, and the largest city in Northern California.

2. San Jose

  • Average monthly rent: $2,679
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $2,331
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,766
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $5,117
  • Median household income: $136,010

Aerial view of a residential neighborhood on a sunny day, Fremont, east San Francisco bay area, California.

3. Fremont

  • Average monthly rent: $2,626
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $2,183
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,645
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,955
  • Median household income: $169,023
San Francisco County, Cable Car, California Street, Overhead Cable Car.

4. San Francisco

  • Average monthly rent: $2,620
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $2,645
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $3,135
  • Total cost-of-living (monthly): $5,157
  • Median household income: $136,689

Aerial of tract housing and American suburban development in Southern California at sunset.

5. Santa Clarita

  • Average monthly rent: $2,470
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $2,007
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,442
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,637
  • Median household income: $116,186
Chula Vista is the second-largest city in the San Diego metropolitan area, the seventh largest city in Southern California, the fifteenth largest city in the state of California.

6. Chula Vista

  • Average monthly rent: $2,360
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,734
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,269
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,567
  • Median household income: $101,984

Aerial view of boats and downtown San Diego.

7. San Diego

  • Average monthly rent: $2,274
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,938
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,429
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,445
  • Median household income: $98,657
Elevated daytime view of the Anaheim, California skyline.

8. Anaheim

  • Average monthly rent: $2,271
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,948
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,404
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,397
  • Median household income: $88,538

Daytime skyline view of downtown Santa Ana, California, USA.

9. Santa Ana

  • Average monthly rent: $2,215
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,942
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,290
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,309
  • Median household income: $84,210
Downtown Los Angeles stock photo

10. Los Angeles

  • Average monthly rent: $2,067
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,849
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,357
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,426
  • Median household income: $76,244

Street in the residential area of Oakland on a sunny autumn day, San Francisco bay area, California.

11. Oakland

  • Average monthly rent: $2,021
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,850
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $2,220
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,324
  • Median household income: $94,389
California, City, Kalifornien, Moreno Valley, Moreno-Valley-California, Mountain Range, Street, USA, United States, Vereinigte Staaten

12. Moreno Valley

  • Average monthly rent: $1,897
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,568
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,784
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,187
  • Median household income: $82,637

Downtown Riverside skyline aerial view with Blue Mountain (center), Box Springs Mountain (right), and the partially snowcapped San Bernardino Mountains in the far distance.

13. Riverside

  • Average monthly rent: $1,783
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,478
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,776
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,029
  • Median household income: $83,448
Long Beach is a city on the Pacific Coast of the United States, within the Los Angeles metropolitan area of Southern California.

14. Long Beach

  • Average monthly rent: $1,737
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,552
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,901
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $4,039
  • Median household income: $78,995

Sacramento, California, USA - September 19, 2017: These two women are walking downtown Sacramento on J Street past historic bank and view with a variety of with many different styles, this downtown area is now being know as DOCO for Downtown Commons many new shops and a hotel and Sports arena and unique older structures in the area on this September day the weather was comfortable.

15. Sacramento

  • Average monthly rent: $1,643
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,347
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,702
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,830
  • Median household income: $78,954
Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

16. Fresno

  • Average monthly rent: $1,326
  • 1 bedroom average rent: $1,050
  • 2 bedroom average rent: $1,295
  • Total cost of living (monthly): $3,359
  • Median household income: $63,001

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average rental cost and cost of living in major U.S. cities. First, GOBankingRates found the 100 most populated cities, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey. For each city, a number of factors were found, including total population, total households, population ages 65 and over, household median income, all sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey; the cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces; the average rental cost, one-bedroom rental cost, and two-bedroom rental cost, all sourced from ApartmentList; the average cost of a condo or coop as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index; and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the average condo/coop value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the overall rental cost and expenditure costs, the total cost of living for each city was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 13, 2024.

