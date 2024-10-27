Here's What to Expect From Fox Corporation's Next Earnings Report

Fox Corporation ( FOXA ) is a U.S.-based media conglomerate, operating in the news, sports, and entertainment sectors. With a market cap of $19.5 billion , it manages popular brands like FOX News, FOX Sports, and the FOX Network, distributing content across cable, television, and digital platforms. The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, Nov. 4.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect the TV broadcasting company to report a profit of $1.12 per share , up 2.8% from $1.09 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. FOXA exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 8.4% in the most recent quarter.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect FOXA to report EPS of $3.69, up 7.6% from $3.43 in fiscal 2024 .

Fox Corporation has risen 40.6% in 2024, outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 21.8% gain and the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund's ( XLC ) 25% increase over the same period.

Fox Corporation's shares jumped 6.7% on Aug. 6 due to its impressive Q4 fiscal 2024 results, where adjusted earnings per share hit $0.90, exceeding analysts' expectations of $0.83. This growth was driven by a robust 9% increase in affiliate fees within the Television segment, offsetting a minor revenue shortfall. Investor sentiment was further bolstered by Additionally, positive momentum in Tubi's strong viewership and projected political ad revenue gains, with total political ad spending expected to surge ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on Fox Corporation stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 22 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy" and 13 give a "Hold" rating. As of writing, FOXA is trading above the average analyst price target of $40.89.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.